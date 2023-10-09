Jammu & Kashmir police chief reviews security arrangements ahead of President Murmu's visit to Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Monday chaired a meeting of top officials to review security arrangements for the upcoming visit of President Droupadi Murmu to the valley.

'Singh chaired a joint meeting of senior officers of police, CRPF, Army and intelligence agencies today in the Conference Hall, Police Control Room Kashmir to review the security arrangements regarding the upcoming visit of President of India to Srinagar,' a police spokesman said

The spokesman said during the meeting, security arrangements put in place for the President's visit, scheduled on Wednesday, including detailed deployment enroute and in and around the venues, were deliberated upon.