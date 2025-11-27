Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Imran Khan is in 'completely good health': Adiala Jail authorities amid rumours on social media

There is no truth to the rumours being circulated on social media about his medical condition, the statement said.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 12:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 November 2025, 12:23 IST
World newsPakistanImran KhanPakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party

Follow us on :

Follow Us