Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed for traffic

Though authorities did not give any specific reason for the closure, sources said the highway has been shut for repair and maintenance work.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 May 2024, 09:28 IST
Last Updated : 21 May 2024, 09:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Tuesday, officials said.

Though authorities did not give any specific reason for the closure, sources said the highway has been shut for repair and maintenance work.

In addition to the highway closure, traffic between Jammu and other destinations such as Chenani, Patnitop, Doda, Ramban, Gool, Banihal, and Srinagar have also been suspended.

However, officials said traffic is operational on the Mughal Road and Bhaderwah-Chamba Road.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 May 2024, 09:28 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirSrinagarJammu

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT