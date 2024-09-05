J&K Assembly polls: Congress chief Karra files nomination from Central Shalteng

Karra, who took over as the Pradesh Congress Committee chief in August, replacing former minister Vikar Rasool Wani, said: "This is not just an election after 10 years, but a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to shape J&K's destiny for the next 100 years." "It's a vote for securing J&K's future, restoring its glory, and empowering its people. This is a chance to write the next chapter in J&K's history and define the course for the next 100 years," he said.