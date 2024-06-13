J&K bus terror attack: 50 detained, search expanded to far-flung areas of Reasi district

On Sunday, terrorists opened fire on a 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims when it was en route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra from the Shiv Khori temple. The bus, ferrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi, plunged into a deep gorge following the gunfire, killing nine people and injuring 41 others.

Confirming the detention of 50 suspects in connection with the attack, a police spokesperson said it followed an intensive investigation.

"Significant leads have been uncovered, aiding in the identification and capture of those who may be potentially involved in orchestrating the attack. To ensure a comprehensive probe, search operations have been expanded to cover the far-flung areas of Arnas and Mahore," the spokesperson said.

He said these operations aim to uncover further evidence and apprehend terrorists who may be hiding in these remote regions.