J&K counterintelligence bust part of LeT offshoot group run by Pakistani terrorist handler 'Baba Hamas'

<p>Jammu and Kashmir counterintelligence unit on Tuesday announced that they conducted a major operation across multiple locations, which led to the dismantling of a recruitment module of the newly formed terrorist organization 'Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim', operated by Pakistani terrorist handler 'Baba Hamas', news agency <em>ANI</em> <a href="https://x.com/ANI/status/1848557460325601411" rel="nofollow">reported</a>, quoting Kashmir CIK.</p>.<p>The Kashmir CIK said, "In the early hours of October 22, the Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) conducted a major operation, carrying out raids across multiple districts including Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Kulgam, Budgam, Anantnag, and Pulwama. During the operation, a recruitment module of the newly formed terrorist organization 'Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim' (TLM) was dismantled. This group believed to be an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was reportedly being operated by a Pakistani terrorist handler known as '@ Baba Hamas'."</p><p>This comes after the terrorist attack that left <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/two-non-locals-killed-by-terrorists-in-jks-ganderbal-3240738">seven civilians</a> there dead, and sparked outrage within the erstwhile state and elsewhere in the country.</p>.<p>More to follow...</p>