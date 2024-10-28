J&K Dy CM Surinder Choudhary flags fake account on X; tags police

<p>Jammu: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Monday flagged a fake account in his name created on social networking site ‘X’ and tagged the police for action.</p>.<p>The fake account impersonating Choudhary cropped up on X within a fortnight after the formation of a new government headed by Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/omar-abdullah">Omar Abdullah</a>.</p>.<p>Sharing a picture of the fake profile in a post on X, the deputy chief minister said, “This is a fake account created by some miscreant…” He requested the people not to follow the fake account and also tagged the chief minister and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. </p>