J&K Dy CM Surinder Choudhary flags fake account on X; tags police

The fake account impersonating Choudhary cropped up on X within a fortnight after the formation of a new government headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 07:13 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 07:13 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirxFake

