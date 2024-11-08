J&K police arrests three in Sunday market grenade attack case

<p>Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday said that they had solved the recent grenade attack in Srinagar, which injured 12 people, following the arrest of three local men allegedly involved in the attack.<br></p><p>Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi, while confirming the arrest of the three persons, in a press conference, said, “The grenade blast, which occurred at the Sunday market near the Tourist Reception Center (TRC), has been successfully solved. Three terror associates have been arrested in connection with the incident.”</p>.Soldier injured in accidental grenade blast in Jammu & Kashmir’s Samba.<p>The arrested suspects were identified as Usama Yaseen Sheikh (28), Umar Fayaz Sheikh (25), and Afnan Mansoor Naik (27), all residents of Ikhrajpora, Srinagar. According to the IGP, the suspects were guided by handlers from Pakistan in an attempt to disrupt peace in the region. “They are associates of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group,” Birdi confirmed.<br></p><p>The men have been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), with the case being registered at Kothibagh police station.<br></p><p>Police revealed that Usama Sheikh is a known Over Ground Worker (OGW) with a history of involvement in terrorism, while the other two suspects provided logistical support for the attack. Sheikh is said to have carried out the grenade attack, with the others assisting him<br></p><p>The police investigation also uncovered that the three were acting under the direction of two identified Pakistani-based handlers linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist group. However, the identities of the handlers are being withheld as the investigation continues. Authorities expect further arrests as the case develops.<br></p><p>The grenade blast, which was aimed at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) mobile bunker vehicle, missed its intended target and exploded on the road. The explosion injured 12 pedestrians and shoppers in the area, who were quickly rushed to a nearby hospital.<br></p><p>The site of the explosion is known for being packed with shoppers every Sunday, as hawkers set up stalls selling warm clothes, blankets, jackets, utensils, and other goods, drawing large crowds since most shops remain closed on weekends.</p>