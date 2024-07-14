J&K police rescue abducted 8-year-old girl from Delhi, accused held

Jammu: An eight-year-old girl allegedly abducted from Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district has been rescued from Delhi, police here said on Sunday.

The accused, Shankar Lal (26) was arrested during the rescue operation in the national capital's Kashmiri Gate area, a police spokesperson said.

He said the girl, originally hailing from Chhattisgarh but presently putting up at Katra, was reported missing from Katra market on July 11 and accordingly a case was lodged under relevant sections of law.