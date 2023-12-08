J&K Reorganisation Act pending adjudication before SC, should not be amended: Omar

Abdullah said the aim of the party workers' conventions was to talk to the people and make the party stronger. 'There will be a test next year and we are preparing for that.'

To a question whether NC president and Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah would recontest from Srinagar constituency, Omar Abdullah said, 'If he wants to contest the election, then we will not have a better candidate than him. Because of his health or any other reason if he decides against fighting election, then we will choose a suitable candidate after consulting him and colleagues.'

Omar Abdullah reiterated the party’s resolve to fight for the 'restoration of J-K's abridged democratic rights'.