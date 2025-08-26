Menu
J&K: Six injured as landslide hits Mata Vaishno Devi route

The pilgrimage to the famed shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district was suspended when the landslide happened.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 12:19 IST
Published 26 August 2025, 12:19 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirLandslide

