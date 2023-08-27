J&K teacher beats student for writing 'Jai Shri Ram' on blackboard, arrested

Just a day after a teacher in Uttar Pradesh was seen making her students beat a fellow Muslim kid, two teachers in the Kathua district of Jammu were booked for allegedly administering corporal punishment to a student for writing “Jai Shri Ram” on the blackboard.

The incident was reported from the government higher secondary school in the Bani area of Kathua on Friday and a case was lodged on Saturday, police said. The accused teacher was identified as Farooq Ahmad. The principal of the school, identified as Mohammad Hafiz, has also been booked in the case.

While Ahmad has been arrested, the principal is absconding, police said. The duo face charges under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 75 (cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.