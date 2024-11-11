Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Kashmir receives season's first snowfall; signals arrival of winter

Affarwat in Gulmarg area of Baramulla district and Sadhna Top in Kupwara district received light snowfall while Srinagar and other plain areas of the valley were lashed by rain late in the afternoon.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 14:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 14:56 IST
WinterSnowfallJammu and KashmirKashmir

Follow us on :

Follow Us