Kathua terror attack: SDM launches magisterial probe, calls for statements from public

"I have been appointed magistrate by the District Magistrate Kathua to conduct a magisterial enquiry and will submit a report on the incident of the terror attack in Saida-Sohal area of Hiranagar. During the terror attack, two terrorists were killed, and Constable Kabir Dass lost his life in the line of duty," Hiranagar Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rakesh Kumar said.