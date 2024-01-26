Let it snow: Relief for Kashmir after dry spell

Srinagar: After a prolonged dry spell, the heavens finally relented, sending down delicate flakes of snow at most places in Kashmir valley on Friday.

For weeks, the people of Kashmir had watched the skies with longing, hoping for a sign of the changing seasons. However, since Thursday evening, snowfall started in many areas of the region covering the landscape in a white blanket.

The snowfall is expected to continue for the coming few days, and isolated to scattered light rain is also predicted. On Tuesday, a private weather forecaster predicted that three subsequent Western Disturbances may break Kashmir’s prolonged dry spell.

Snowfall is going on along the Mughal Road and Pir Ki Gali in southern Kashmir’s Shopian district, reports said. Gulmarg ski resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district also experienced moderate snowfall.

Simultaneously, Gurez, Karnah, Shopian, Tulail, and other elevated areas in the Valley witnessed ongoing snowfall. Through the night, the snow continued to fall, soft and gentle, covering rooftops, trees, and fields in a silent embrace.

The weatherman has also issued an advisory, saying that the present system may lead to the temporary closure of roads of higher reaches and important passes like Sinthan Pass, Mughal Road, Sadhna, Razdan pass and Zojila particularly during January 28-31.