Mallikarjun Kharge taken ill at Kathua rally, says won't die until PM Modi removed from power

In a post on X, his son and Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge said, "Congress President Sri @kharge felt slightly unwell while addressing a public meeting in Jasrota, Jammu & Kashmir."

"He has been checked upon by his medical team and apart from slightly low blood pressure, he is doing well. Extremely grateful for everyone's concern. His resolve, along with people’s good wishes, keeps him going strong," said Priyank Kharge.