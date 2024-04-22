JOIN US
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Man shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Rajouri

Last Updated 22 April 2024, 16:56 IST

Rajouri/Jammu: A man was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday night, officials said.

The incident took place when the victim, Abdula Razaq, came out of a mosque in his village Kunda Top under the Thanamandi police station area. Razaq's brother is a soldier in the Territorial Army, they said.

The terrorists opened fire from a close range, the officials said.

Security personnel rushed to the spot and launched a massive cordon and search operation to track down the terrorists, they said.

(Published 22 April 2024, 16:56 IST)
