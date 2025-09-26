Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Mirwaiz says barred from offering Friday prayers at Srinagar’s Jama Masjid again

Placed under house arrest for the third straight week, the Hurriyat chairman called the curbs an “assault on basic rights” and accused authorities of acting with “no accountability.”
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 09:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 09:08 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirSrinagarJama MasjidMirwaiz Umar Farooq

Follow us on :

Follow Us