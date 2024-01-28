NHRC to hear rights violation grievance pleas in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: For the first time, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is set to hear grievances about rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir from February 7 to 9 in Srinagar.

The initiative marks a significant departure from the usual discourse surrounding Kashmir, where grievances often linger unheard amid political tensions and security concerns. The Commission has decided to hold an open public hearing on grievances about human rights violations in the Union Territory (UT) from February 7 to 9.

It will be the first such hearing by the NHRC in Jammu & Kashmir after it was empowered to deal with rights issues of the UT following abolition of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC). The SHRC was among six important government commissions wound up by the Jammu and Kashmir administration on October 31, 2019.

On March 18, 2020, the Center had empowered the NHRC to deal with all human rights concerns in the UT.