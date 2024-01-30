‘Not to be kept in cupboard,' SC asks Centre to spell out if review orders published on J&K Internet ban

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to publish the review orders in connection with internet restriction, stating that they are not supposed to be kept in the cupboard.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sanjay Karol rejected a contention by Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj appearing for the Union Territory that the instant plea before the court sought publications of deliberations related to such ban imposed during the time of dilution of Article 370 of the Constitution.

The court gave him two weeks time to seek instructions in the matter.

The law officer, at the outset, questioned the petitioner's plea for publication of information on deliberations in connection with review orders relating to internet restrictions in UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

On this, the bench told Nataraj, “Forget about deliberations, you publish the orders….are you making a statement that review orders will be published?”

Nataraj said he needed to get instructions in the matter.

“It may not be necessary to publish the deliberations, however the orders passing the review would be required to be published," the bench noted in its order, after hearing submissions.