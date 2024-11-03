Home
Number of terror attacks gone down significantly in J&K: Rajnath Singh

Singh said security forces are vigilant in Jammu and Kashmir and terrorism would be completely eradicated from the region.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 22:59 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 22:59 IST
Jammu and KashmirRajnath SinghTerror attackTerrorism

