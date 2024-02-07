'Gates of my house are locked': Omar Abdullah slams BJP over denial of permission to visit Rajouri

The National Conference vice president said that he was planning to visit the Sunderbani area of Rajouri to take part in a party function but was denied permission.

“Even the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) accompanied me to the (party) office like a criminal is being escorted. This is for the first time that the SDPO accompanied me from my house to the office to personally see that my vehicle does not take any other turn,” he said.

The former chief minister reiterated his earlier assertion that democracy is not allowed to reach Jammu and Kashmir.

“They have once again proved it. They are saying everyone is free to carry out political activities, but it is only for those who are praising the BJP and its government,” Abdullah said.

“The people like us who are not government stooges or not involved in BJP flattering face such types of curbs. We are now accustomed to such things,” he added.

Responding to a question that he was denied permission as the authorities were apprehensive that his visit might flare up situation due to tension between the Gujjars and the Paharis after the latter were included in the Scheduled Tribes, Omar quipped, “that means the government is weak and I can disturb the situation all alone”.