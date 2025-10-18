<p>Srinagar: Reiterating his demand for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said his government would scrap the Public Safety Act (PSA) through an ordinance the moment full powers are returned to an elected government.</p><p>Speaking at a press conference here, Omar said his party’s 2024 manifesto had made it clear that major reforms — including the repeal of the PSA — could only be implemented once statehood is restored. “Law and order is presently under the Lieutenant Governor’s control. But once we regain full authority, the Public Safety Act will go,” he said.</p><p>The PSA, a 1978 law allowing detention without trial for up to two years, has long been criticised by rights groups and political parties for alleged misuse against dissenters. Omar said its repeal would mark a significant step toward “ending decades of mistrust and arbitrary detentions.”</p>.Statehood of Jammu and Kashmir to be restored at appropriate time: Amit Shah.<p>Calling on the Central government to honour its assurance, the Chief Minister reminded that statehood was part of a three-phase roadmap promised by New Delhi — delimitation, elections, and restoration. “Two steps are complete. The third must follow. Linking statehood with militancy is unjust when those behind recent incidents aren’t even from Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.</p><p>Asked about the Supreme Court case on statehood, Omar said he was considering becoming a party to it. “I have consulted senior lawyers in J&K and Delhi. Having governed both as Chief Minister of a state and a Union Territory, I understand how limited our powers are under the present system,” he said.</p><p>Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a media conclave in Patna, reiterated that statehood would be restored “at an appropriate time”, and assured a “fair resolution” of the concerns raised by people of Ladakh.</p><p>Jammu and Kashmir was downgraded to a Union Territory in August 2019 after the abrogation of Article 370, which revoked its special status. While the Centre maintains that statehood will be reinstated once normalcy and security improve, regional parties argue that continued central control undermines democratic representation and autonomy.</p>