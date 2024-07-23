Home
One dead, 3 injured as mud house collapses in J&K's Reasi

The incident occurred in the Sujandhar area of the district.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 July 2024, 20:00 IST

Jammu: One person was killed and three people were injured when a mud house collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday evening, officials said.

The incident occurred in the Sujandhar area of the district.

The mud house collapsed, trapping four people. The locals launched a rescue operation and pulled out the body of one person. They also rescued three injured persons, who were hospitalised, the officials said.

A case has been registered in the matter.

Published 22 July 2024, 20:00 IST
