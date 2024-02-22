Foreign skier dies as snow avalanche hits Gulmarg

Srinagar: At least one foreign skier died while several others went missing after an avalanche struck Khilanmarg on Apharwat Peak in ski-resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

The avalanche struck the Kongdoori slopes, trapping several foreign skiers, who had gone to the ski slopes without local guides. Officials said. Immediately after the news came, the army and local administration sent rescue teams to the spot while choppers were also pressed in to rescue the trapped skiers.

At least one skier, trapped under the snow, is believed to be dead, they said. Five skiers have been rescued and are being treated in a local hospital.

Currently the fourth edition of Khelo India Winter Games are going on in Gulmarg. J&K Sports Council, the organizers of the event, in a statement said the avalanche that hit Khilanmarg has not impacted athletes taking part in ski and snowboard events of Khelo India Winter Games at Kangdoori phase 1.

All necessary precautions have been taken for the safety of the athletes, they said. Around 800 athletes from 30 states and Union Territories are participating in the fourth edition of the Winter Games.

Kashmir witnessed moderate to heavy snowfall earlier this week, increasing the possibility of avalanches in hilly and mountainous areas of the valley. After the recent spell of snowfall in the area, tourists have been thronging to Gulmarg to explore its ski slopes.

In a post on X, former chief minister of J&K Omar Abdullah wrote: “While the details are still sketchy some skiers are reportedly missing after an avalanche was triggered in the area around Gulmarg. It appears the skiers were skiing off the piste or groomed slopes in the ‘back country’. Days like today remind us that while the skiing is fun, the fresh powder exhilarating & the visuals spectacular, skiing is not without its dangers & risk to lives. Praying that all the missing skiers are found alive & the reports of a casualty end up being unfounded.”