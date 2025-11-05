Operation Chhatru: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar

<p>A gunfire broke out between security forces and terrorists in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a>'s Kishtwar district on Wednesday, officials said.</p><p>"In an intelligence-based operation, launched in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police early this morning, alert troops of the White Knight Corps established contact with terrorists in the general area of Chhatru," the White Knight Corps said in a post on their X handle.</p><p>"The operation is in progress," it added.</p>