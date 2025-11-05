Menu
india jammu and kashmir

Operation Chhatru: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar

'The operation is in progress,' the White Knight Corps said in a post.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 03:54 IST
Published 05 November 2025, 03:54 IST
Terrorist Encounter

