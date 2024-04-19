Overstaying in govt accommodations: J&K admin moves HC to defer action against occupants

According to the show-cause notices issued on April 8, the concerned politicians were asked to appear before the director (estates) in the twin capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu in person or through virtual mode for giving the written response along with the documentary evidence, if any, in support of continuation of accommodations of allotment within 10 days.

On April 3, the division bench headed by Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh had directed both the directors (estates), Jammu as well as Kashmir to deal with each and every person and to pass specific individual orders either for cancellation of accommodation and eviction from there or allotment thereof by giving specific reasons for doing so.

The bench had further clarified that if the accommodation of any individual mentioned in the report is continued, specific reasons supported by necessary materials must be provided before this Court so that it can examine as to whether the authorities have taken an appropriate and fair decisions as regards government accommodation being presently provided to these persons.

Nanda filed the application seeking modification of the division bench order on the ground that the Estates Department without losing time proceeded in the matter and issued notices to the occupants under reference in the PIL.

The senior additional advocate general further submitted that in view of the enforcement of Model Code of Conduct after the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule, there may be legal impediment in calling such occupants and passing appropriate orders on merit, in furtherance of the directions passed by the high court.