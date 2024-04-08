PDP became biggest target after abrogation of Article 370: Mehbooba Mufti

Anantnag, J&K: In a veiled attack on the Centre, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Monday alleged her party became the "biggest target" after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and its leaders were either "lured or blackmailed" to break away from it.

Mehbooba, who is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Anantnag-Rajouri seat, was speaking to reporters after visiting the grave of her father and PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in Bijbehara.

"After 2019, the PDP became the biggest target. The party was broken, and our leaders were either lured or blackmailed to break away from the party. I tried to raise my voice against their oppression after 2019 and me and my family members have faced many difficulties due to that, but I stood my ground," the PDP chief said without naming anyone.

"They think that if my voice reaches the Parliament, they might face problems," she said.