jammu and kashmir

People who wanted J&K to join Pakistan have failed: Farooq Abdullah

The former chief minister said India's strength is diversity in unity and 'we have to strengthen brotherhood and remove hatred against each other' for peace, progress and development of the country.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 19:36 IST

Published 29 October 2024, 19:36 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirFarooq Abdullah

