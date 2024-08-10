Police releases sketches of 4 terrorists in J&K’s Kathua, announces cash reward of Rs 20 lakh for information

“…a reward of Rs 5 lakh (has been announced) on each terrorist for actionable information. Anyone with credible information on terrorists will also be suitably rewarded,” Kathua police said in its post.

Officials said police assisted by Army and CRPF have already launched a massive search operation in the area to hunt down the terrorists.

An army helicopter was also seen hovering over the area to airdrop paratroopers, while drones and other latest equipment have been employed to assist the forces in the combing operation, they said, adding there was no contact with the terrorists so far.

District police urged the general public to provide information regarding the whereabouts of the terrorists.

“The identity of the informer will be kept secret so that more and more people come forward to assist the police, as the public's help is crucial in preventing potential threats to national security,” a police spokesperson said.

Let's work together for a safer community, he said.

The ambush in Kathua was followed by another attack by a separate group of terrorists in Desa forest in Doda district on July 15, resulting in the killing of four army personnel including a captain.

Police in Doda district had also released the sketches and cash reward of Rs 5 lakh each on four terrorists involved in the attack as efforts are continuing to hunt them down.

Earlier on June 9, nine passengers, including seven pilgrims returning from Shiv Khori temple, were killed by terrorists in Reasi district. The terrorists involved in the attack are also on the run despite a cash reward on their heads.