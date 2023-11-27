Rajouri village & Poonch Army vehicle attack carried out by same set of militants: Report

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) which had been probing two incidents of terror attacks in Kashmir that took place earlier this year has found that both the attacks were perpetrated by the same militant duo who were doing so at the behest of the Lashkar-e-Taiba from Pakistan, a report in The Indian Express said.

The two attacks, one in Dhangri village in Rajouri that killed a total of 7 civilians and the other where an Army vehicle was targeted a couple of months later, killing 5 soldiers of the Rashtriya Rifles unit, happened earlier this year and the NIA has been probing the cases after the local police registered cases initially.