Rashtriya Bajrang Dal protests against Rahul Gandhi in Jammu

Led by RBD chief Rakesh Kumar, scores of activists took out a protest march and burnt an effigy of Gandhi. They raised slogans against the Congress party and Gandhi and sought his apology.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 July 2024, 09:36 IST
Jammu: Activists of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal on Wednesday clashed with the police during a demonstration held here against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his controversial remarks in Parliament.

The remarks made by Gandhi, who is the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, during a discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's address on Monday, were later expunged.

Led by RBD chief Rakesh Kumar, scores of activists took out a protest march and burnt an effigy of Gandhi. They raised slogans against the Congress party and Gandhi and sought his apology.

The protesters also clashed with police.

"We demanded a public apology from him (Gandhi)... We will ensure the end of Congress in the country," Kumar said.

Published 03 July 2024, 09:36 IST
