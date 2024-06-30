Reasi terror attack: NIA raids multiple locations in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri

On Sunday, five locations were raided, linked with “hybrid terrorists” and “overground workers,” according to NIA officials. The raids were led by information provided by Hakam Khan, also known as Hakam Din, who was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police in Reasi on June 19 for allegedly providing logistics to the terrorists.

Hakam Din had provided the terrorists with “safe shelter, logistics, and food,” an NIA statement said. The searches resulted in the seizure of various items connecting the terrorists with overground workers, and the agency is currently examining the seized materials to uncover the terror conspiracy.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Reasi, Mohita Sharma, recently stated that Din not only harbored the attackers but also facilitated their movements and actions leading up to the deadly incident.

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a series of terror attacks in June, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to review the security situation in the Union Territory. Modi recently said the government is “seriously” concerned about the recent terror attacks and that no effort will be spared to teach the enemies of the country a lesson.