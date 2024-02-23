SC directs publication of review orders in relation with internet curb in J&K

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Jammu and Kashmir administration to publish the review orders of the special committee under the Union Home Secretary on the restoration of Internet services in the Union Territory.

A three-judge bench led by Justice B R Gavai said, "Taking into consideration that even a review order would result in affecting rights of the parties … We express our prima facie opinion, though it may not be necessary to publish review deliberations, orders passed in the review need to be published."

The bench, also comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Sandeep Mehta, disposed of the plea by the Foundation for Media Professionals.

During the hearing, a counsel for the Foundation for Media Professionals submitted that all states where restrictions were imposed on the Internet at one time or another have published the review orders. He stressed that it is beyond his comprehension why only Jammu and Kashmir is resisting it.