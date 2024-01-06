JOIN US
jammu and kashmir

Search operation in J&K's Poonch enters second day

Intermittent gunfire was reported from Uchhad forest but it was later clarified that security forces had opened fire while clearing a natural cave, the officials said.
Last Updated 06 January 2024, 09:34 IST

Mendhar/Jammu: An anti-terrorist search operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district entered the second day on Saturday, officials said.

The operation was launched in nearly a dozen forward villages in the forest area of Mankote and Mendhar on Friday following reports of suspicious movement, they said.

The search operation was underway when the last reports were received, they said.

