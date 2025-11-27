<p>Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday escaped unhurt after his vehicle met with an accident here, officials said.</p>.<p>Gogoi said he was travelling in the town when his driver suddenly fell ill and lost control of the vehicle, which swerved and came to a halt by the roadside.</p>.<p>''The driver received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital where his condition was stated to be stable and out of danger'', the Congress leader said.</p>.'Joi Zubeen da': Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi takes pledge to uphold Zubeen Garg's values.<p>Gogoi said he was unhurt and there ''was no cause for concern''.</p>.<p>''I thank all who expressed their concern over the incident but thankfully I am safe and there is no cause for worry'', he added. </p>