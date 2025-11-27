Menu
Gaurav Gogoi car accident: Assam Congress chief escapes unhurt in road mishap after driver loses control over vehicle

''The driver received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital where his condition was stated to be stable and out of danger'', the Congress leader said.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 15:50 IST
Published 27 November 2025, 15:50 IST
CongressAssamCar accidentGaurav Gogoi

