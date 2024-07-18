Security forces repulse terror attack on temporary camp in J&K’s Doda, 2 soldiers injured

Jammu: Two army personnel were injured in a gunfight with terrorists in a remote forest village in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Thursday, officials said, as security forces continued their search in the region for the ultras who killed four soldiers three days ago.

The gunfight, lasting more than an hour, took place at Jaddan Bata village in the Kastigarh area around 2 am when the terrorists opened fire on a temporary camp established in a government school for the ongoing search operation, they said.

One of the critically injured army personnel was evacuated to the Udhampur-based command hospital by an advanced light helicopter (ALH) despite challenging weather conditions, a defence spokesperson said.

"Swift action by ALH from Air Force Station, Udhampur, saved a critically injured soldier's life in Doda (J-K). Despite challenging weather, the evacuation was successful, ensuring timely medical care at Command Hospital, Udhampur. Kudos to the team for their dedication and bravery," PRO Defence, Jammu, posted on X.

In a separate incident, security forces guarding a forward post opened fire after observing suspicious movement near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district late Wednesday night.

The area was searched on Thursday morning but nothing linked to the suspicious movement was found on the ground, the officials said.