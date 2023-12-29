JOIN US
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Security forces seize pistols, hand grenades during search ops in J&K

Last Updated 29 December 2023, 12:40 IST

Mendhar/Jammu: Security forces on Friday seized arms and ammunition, including three pistols and four hand grenades, during a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, police sources said.

The search was conducted by a team comprising personnel of the police and the Army in the Kasblari area of the district, they said.

Three pistols, six magazines, four hand grenades and 64 rounds were seized from a house, the sources said.

Following the recovery, an investigation has been launched to track down people involved in the cross-border smuggling of weapons, they added.

(Published 29 December 2023, 12:40 IST)
