Senior medico among four J&K employees terminated for ‘terror links’

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration led by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday ordered termination of four government employees, including president of a doctors association, under Article 311 for their alleged terror links.

Those terminated include Dr Nisar-ul Hassan, an Assistant professor (Medicine) at Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, Abdul Majeed Bhat, a constable in J&K Police, Farooq Ahmad Mir, a teacher in the education department and Abdul Saleem Rather, a laboratory bearer in the higher education department.

Dr Hassan was also president of Doctors Association of Kashmir (DAK) and remained in limelight for long due to his controversial statements.

As per the orders, these employees have been terminated by invoking 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution of India, which empowers it to do so without an inquiry.

The activities of these employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they have been found involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the security of the State, an official said.