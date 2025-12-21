<p>Srinagar: Intermittent rainfall in the plains and snowfall in the higher reaches continued across Kashmir on Sunday, ushering in ‘Chillai Kalan’—the Valley’s 40-day harshest winter phase—ending a nearly two-month dry spell and bringing relief to the Valley’s environment, economy and water systems.<br></p><p>The change in weather disrupted air traffic, with at least 15 flights cancelled at Srinagar International Airport. Officials said poor visibility and unfavourable weather conditions severely affected flight movements.<br></p><p>An official of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said snowfall in the upper reaches and rainfall in the plains reduced visibility, forcing cancellations and delays. Airport authorities warned that flight disruptions could continue as adverse weather conditions prevailed across several parts of North India, with delays, rescheduling and cancellations likely.<br></p>.Winter travel: Kashmir hopes December snow brings revival in tourism.<p>On the ground, the first snowfall of the season transformed higher-altitude tourist destinations, with Gulmarg and Sonamarg receiving fresh snow. The sight of snow-clad slopes revived hopes of a strong winter tourist rush ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, after weeks of anxiety among hoteliers and tour operators due to the prolonged absence of snowfall.<br></p><p>Tour operators reported bookings picking up soon after visuals circulated on social media. “This snowfall is a game-changer for winter tourism,” said Athar, a tour operator. “If it continues over the next few days, we expect a surge in visitors, especially skiers and holidaymakers.”<br></p><p>Beyond tourism, the precipitation brought wider ecological and economic benefits. Rain and snow washed away accumulated dust and suspended particulate matter, leading to a sharp improvement in air quality after weeks of dry weather. Residents, particularly those with respiratory ailments, reported immediate relief as moisture returned to the air.<br></p>.Kashmir’s winter tourism waits for snow after Pahalgam shock.<p>Meteorological officials said overnight cloud cover pushed up minimum temperatures across the region. Srinagar recorded a minimum of 4°C, while Gulmarg and Pahalgam recorded minus 1.5°C and 2.8°C, respectively. In the Jammu region, minimum temperatures were recorded at 11.5°C in Jammu city, 11.6°C in Katra, 7.6°C in Batote, 6°C in Banihal and 5.8°C in Bhaderwah.<br></p><p>However, snowfall also led to temporary disruption of road connectivity in high-altitude areas. Authorities suspended traffic on the Srinagar–Leh national highway due to snow accumulation near the Zojila Pass. Vehicular movement was also halted across Sadna Top in Kupwara, Razdan Pass in Bandipora and Sinthan Pass in Anantnag as a precaution.<br></p><p>Environmentalists said snowfall during Chillai Kalan is crucial for agriculture, horticulture and hydropower. Snowpack in the higher reaches acts as a natural reservoir, feeding rivers, streams and lakes during summer months, sustaining irrigation for orchards and ensuring steady hydropower generation. “Winter snow is our insurance for summer,” an agriculture department official said.<br></p><p>The Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in the plains and snowfall in higher reaches over the next 24 hours, raising hopes of a sustained snow spell as Kashmir enters its coldest days.</p>