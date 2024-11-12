Srinagar market grenade attack: Woman succumbs to injuries

<p>Srinagar: A woman, who was injured in a grenade attack at a popular flea market here earlier this month, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday, officials said.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/grenade">grenade</a> attack on November 3 at the Sunday market near the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) here had left 12 persons injured.</p>.<p>The 45-year-old woman succumbed to injuries at the SMHS hospital this morning. She was identified as Abida, a resident of Naidkhai area of Bandipora district in north Kashmir.</p>.<p>Police has arrested three terror associates of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit, who were involved in the grenade attack.</p>.Two dead on Bengaluru's Airport Road flyover after city bus hits lorry.<p>Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, V K Birdi on Friday said the Srinagar Police solved the attack case with the arrest of three terror associates.</p>.<p>"The arrested persons have been identified as Usama Yasin Sheikh, Umar Fayaz Sheikh and Afnan Mansoor Sheikh. All three belong to the Ikhrajpora area of the city," Birdi told reporters.</p>.<p>He said the terror associates carried out the attack at the instance of Pakistani handlers with the aim of disturbing peace and tranquillity.</p>.<p>"A case under UAPA [Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act] has been registered against the trio," he added. </p>