Strict patrolling along LoC forces militants to use Nepal route for infiltration

The Nepal route was proposed by former Jammu and Kashmir Chief minister Omar Abdullah in 2010 as part of the state’s rehabilitation policy for former militants. However, it was scrapped in 2017 by the Union Home Ministry. Till then, 377 former militants along with 864 family members had returned via the Nepal route.



Earlier this month Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Divwedi confirmed that terrorists were infiltrating through Nepal and Punjab routes to foment trouble and disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in J&K.



“Terrorists are now coming by road from Nepal and Punjab to foment trouble and to disrupt the prevailing peaceful atmosphere in J&K,” he said.



Due to low infiltration along the LoC and the IB and a decline in recruitment of locals into militancy, there has also been a considerable drop in violence in Jammu and Kashmir this year.



In July, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that until June end of this year, there had been no infiltration from across the LoC and IB in J&K and that “there has been a perceptible decline in infiltration due to the approach adopted by the government to tackle cross-border terrorism.”



A senior police officer told DH that militant handlers across the border were desperate to infiltrate “and the Nepal route is one of the safest for terrorist operatives to sneak in.”



“As the ISI has found a new way to drop weapons and drugs through drones, terrorists are infiltrating through safer routes and the Indo-Nepal border is one of them. This route has been used by the terrorists since 1990s and still remains an option for them,” he revealed.

