india jammu and kashmir

Supreme Court gives Centre more time to respond to pleas on restoration of Jammu & Kashmir statehood

A bench of Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran said a decision has to be taken considering all the factors and a consultation was on by the Centre.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 10:45 IST
Published 10 October 2025, 10:45 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirSupreme Court

