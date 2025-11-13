Menu
Terror module: Ten persons picked up for questioning in Kashmir

The officials said the investigators picked up the suspects from Anantnag, Pulwama and Kulgam districts during overnight raids.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 08:10 IST
Published 13 November 2025, 08:10 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirTerrorism

