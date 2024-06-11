Terrorism still there as border with Pakistan porous: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Tuesday said though the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir was good, terrorism was still alive as the border with Pakistan remains permeable.

"The security (scenario) is good. Terrorism is there. Our border is permeable and there cannot be control everywhere," Abdullah told reporters in Baramulla when asked about the Reasi terror attack in which nine pilgrims were killed.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir condemned the attackers.

"I regret that innocent pilgrims, unarmed people, were attacked. We all, the people of the state, should condemn it and pray that god sends the people who did this to hell," he said.