Three to four foreign terrorists are holed up in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district and an operation is underway to neutralise them, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Anand Jain said on Sunday.

He said adequate security arrangements are in place in the poll-bound district to ensure ‘violence-free’ voting in the third and final phase of assembly polls on October 1.

A policeman was killed and two officers injured Saturday evening when terrorists opened fire on a joint security search party at Kog-Mandli village in Billawar tehsil.

Talking to reporters near the scene of the encounter, Jain said an information was received about presence of terrorists in the area and subsequently an operation was launched, leading to an exchange of fire.

Head constable Bashir Ahmad laid down his life and two officers -- a DSP and an Assistant Sub-Inspector -- were injured in the encounter, he said, adding both the officers are stable.

The whole area is under tight security cordon and an operation is underway to neutralise the three to four foreign terrorists hiding in the area, he said.

Asked whether any terrorists were also killed in the encounter, he said there is no confirmation about the killing of any terrorist so far. “It will take some more time to get the real picture.”