<p>Mumbai: The sensational murder of two Russian women in Goa’s coastal Pernem taluka has sent shockwaves across the tourist-dependent state, with police widening the probe to ascertain whether the accused had a role in other similar cases. </p><p>The accused has been identified as Aleksei Leonov (37), a Russian national who has been visiting Goa intermittently over the past three years. </p> .Goa tourism department orders demolition of beach shack after employees arrested for murder.<p>The victims — Elena Kasthanova and Elena Vaneeva, both aged 37 — were known to Leonov and were staying with him at different locations in the Mandrem–Arambol belt.</p><p>Leonov, a civil engineer by training who also worked as a fire-display performer, was arrested by the Mandrem Police Station within hours of the first complaint. </p><p>One of the victims was a go-go dancer, reports said. </p><p>Both murders were reported on January 16, barely a month before the Goa Carnival (February 13–17), a period that attracts a large number of domestic and foreign tourists.</p> .<p>Police swung into action following a complaint by Uttam Naik (73), a house owner from Bamanbhati in the Arambol area, who alleged that Leonov had assaulted Elena Kasthanova, with whom he was living.</p><p>“Through swift, focused and coordinated investigative efforts, the accused was successfully traced and arrested within a few hours, preventing any possibility of escape and enabling immediate custodial interrogation,” Goa Police officials told <em>DH</em>.</p><p>While the investigation was underway, police received a second complaint from another house owner, Maria Fernandes (55), who reported the murder of Elena Vaneeva, who was also living with Leonov.</p><p>“During sustained interrogation, the accused admitted to his involvement in both murder cases. Further investigation revealed that he was a close friend of both victims and that the motive behind the crimes was a monetary dispute,” police officials said.</p> .<p>In both cases, the victims’ throats were slit with a sharp weapon and their hands were found tied. The weapon used in the crime has been recovered, providing crucial evidentiary support, police added.</p><p>A senior investigator said Leonov hails from Moscow and has been visiting Goa since 2023. “He has also stayed in Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, another popular destination among foreign tourists. His domestic travel history is being verified,” sources said.</p><p>As both victims are foreign nationals, the Russian Embassy has been informed. Post-mortem examinations are awaited, subject to necessary approvals from the foreign mission.</p><p>When asked about reports suggesting the accused’s involvement in other murder cases, a senior police official told DH: “As of now, he has confessed to two crimes. There is no information linking him to any other cases. If there is anything to share, we will. There is nothing to hide.”</p> .<p>In an official statement, the Goa Police urged restraint in reporting. “It is a humble request to all media friends not to publish or circulate any unverified news regarding the Russian murder cases at Mandrem. The matter is being closely followed at both national and international levels. Unverified claims may create confusion and panic,” the statement said.</p><p>Multiple special teams have been formed to investigate the case, led by PI Girendra J. Naik (Mandrem), PI Nitin Halarnkar (Pernem) and PI Ninad Deulkar (Mopa).</p>