'Torture during interrogation', Army probe reveals details of 3 civilian deaths in Poonch: Report

During the interrogation of December 21, 2023 Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch attack, the Army has found lapses in the conduct of 7-8 personnel and officials, as per a report by The Indian Express.
Three civilians were found dead under suspicious circumstances near the site of an ambush by terrorists on Army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, leaving five soldiers dead and two injured the previous day.
The deceased, Safeer Hussain (43), Mohammad Showket (27) and Shabir Ahmad (32) were among the eight people reportedly picked up by the Army for questioning in connection with the attack.
The families of the three, all residents of Topa Peer village in Poonch and political leaders in Kashmir alleged that they were tortured to death by the Army.
Now according to IE reports, the probe suggests that three out of eight civilians died due to torture while they were being interrogated.
The lapses were recorded on part of Brigade Commander of 13 Sector RR and the Commanding Officer (CO) of 48 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), as per the publication.
The Brigade Commander and the CO were not present at the site; however, they will be considered at fault and administration action will be taken against them.
Adding on, suitable disciplinary action is recommended against Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and other present at the site during the interrogation of the civilians.
The report says, "inquiries have been finalised after being vetted for legal procedures and other details, including invoking of Army Rule 180 wherein the accused get the option to cross-question witnesses to clarify statements."
After the evidence is collected, based on inquiry reports, further action will be ordered, such as General Court Martial.
The Army told The Indian Express that they are conducting a 'thorough and impartial inquiry' into the case.
"Our protocols and procedures are designed to ensure that all personnel adhere to these principles, even under the most challenging operational conditions," the Army said.
(With DHNS inputs)
(Published 05 April 2024, 06:30 IST)