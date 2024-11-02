Home
Two militants killed in encounter in J&K's Anantnag

The encounter broke out near Halkan Gali in the Shangus-Larnoo area of the south Kashmir district.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 07:11 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 07:11 IST
