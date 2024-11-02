Two militants killed in encounter in J&K's Anantnag

<p>Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.</p><p>The encounter broke out near Halkan Gali in the Shangus-Larnoo area of the south Kashmir district.</p>.J&K: Encounter between security forces and terrorists breaks out in Srinagar. <p>Of the two militants killed, one was a foreigner and the other a local. Their group affiliation was yet to be ascertained, the officials said.</p><p>The operation is underway and further details were awaited, they said.</p><p>Another encounter is underway in the Khanyar area of Srinagar. So far, there are no reports of any casualties on either side, according to officials.</p>