<p>Mendhar/Jammu: A 60-year-old Uttar Pradesh resident was detained by the Army from a forward village in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday evening, officials said.</p>.<p>Rann Singh, a resident of Muzaffarnagar district, was found moving in a suspicious manner at Upper Salotri village in Jhulass area and taken into custody by an Army patrolling team, the officials said.</p>.<p>They said Singh appeared to be mentally challenged and was handed over to police for appropriate action.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Rashtriya Rifles conducted joint search operations at Jogi Mohalla, Burie Mohalla and Chajjla areas in Mankote; Parnai, Manjhari, Taawi and Garang areas in Gursai; and Sangiote, Hariana Top, Bhatadurian, Sui Nallah, Keri Kangra and Salwah in Mendhar.</p>.<p>However, no one was arrested during the search operations, officials said. </p>